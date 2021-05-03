Budget 2021-22 to be presented in NA in first week of June: sources

LAHORE: Federal government will present budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the National Assembly in the first week of June, ARY NEWS reported on Monday quoting sources.

According to sources within the Punjab finance ministry, the Punjab budget for 2021-22 will be tabled in the provincial assembly in the second week of June after the presentation of the federal budget.

“There will be a complete ban on transfer and postings in the provincial departments till the budget is tabled,” they said adding that holidays of provincial finance ministry officials are also cancelled in the wake of budget preparation.

A report, sources said, would also be presented to the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar regarding an increase in salaries of the provincial employees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed his economic team to give a special focus on the development projects and measures to control inflation while formulating the upcoming federal budget.

Chairing a meeting regarding the next fiscal budget and economic situation, the prime minister said that all development projects should be finalized keeping in view the public needs.

Development projects should be focused on in it and special attention should be paid to the reduction of the inflation ratio, said the prime minister.

The meeting sought suggestions regarding the incoming federal budget from the senior leadership of the party.

The meeting also discussed in detail the current economic situation, strategy to stop inflation and development projects during the next fiscal year. The participants were told that the next budget would be development-oriented with full attention towards improvement of growth ratio.

