Budget presented for fiscal year 2020-21 in Gilgit-Baltistan assembly

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan tax free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was announced on Friday which presided over by deputy speaker Jafar Ullah Khan, ARY News reported.

Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aurangzeb Khan presented the budget proposals at the floor of the house.

The regions total accumulative budget this year is worth 68 billion 680.29 million rupees, Aurangzaib advocate told the assembly.

Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to increase the salaries of government employees from grade one to sixteen by 15% whereas grades 17 and above will receive a salary increment of 10%.

The government has also allocated 6 billion rupees for subsidy on wheat and 1.8 billion rupees for transportation.

A total of Rs25 billion have also been set aside for development projects.

