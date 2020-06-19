Web Analytics
Budget presented for fiscal year 2020-21 in Gilgit-Baltistan assembly

Giglit

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan tax free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was announced on Friday which presided over by deputy speaker Jafar Ullah Khan, ARY News reported.

Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aurangzeb Khan presented the budget proposals at the floor of the house.

Read More: KP finance minister presents Rs923 billion budget for FY 2020-21

The regions total accumulative budget this year is worth 68 billion 680.29 million rupees, Aurangzaib advocate told the assembly.

Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to increase the salaries of government employees from grade one to sixteen by 15% whereas grades 17 and above will receive a salary increment of 10%.

Read More: Sindh presented a great budget despite insurmountable odds: Bilawal Bhutto

The government has also allocated 6 billion rupees for subsidy on wheat and 1.8 billion rupees for transportation.

A total of Rs25 billion have also been set aside for development projects.

