PM’s statements on 18th amendment an attack on constitution: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was telephoned by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to discuss the provincial budget and ongoing coronavirus situation in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sindh told Bilawal that the federal government had withheld an amount of Rs 229 billion from the province’s rightful share.

Read More: Will not tolerate corruption of single rupee in Sindh: Bilawal Bhutto

Murad Ali Shah said that despite these unwavering odds, Sindh govt succeeded in presenting a well rounded budget.

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto added that despite being treated unjustly by the federal government, Sindh government had successfully allocated more funds for health, education and agriculture than last year.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also made separate phone calls to various senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sharing his thoughts over the lack of effort and impetus shown by the federal government against the fight with coronavirus.

Read More: Pakistan facing once-in-a-century pandemic: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal said that coronavirus had now become uncontrollable.

The member national assembly added that the prime minister of Pakistan was being stubborn when it came to imposing lockdown in the country against coronavirus despite exponential increase in cases in the country.

The opposition leader also said that the premier’s statements regarding the 18th constitutional amendment was a cause for concern and is being seen as a blatant attack against the constitution.

Read More: Sindh budget to focus on tackling COVID-19, locust attacks: Bilawal Bhutto

He added that the locust threat plaguing the country will also be blamed upon the prime minister for failing to deal with the predicament within time.

Chairman PPP directed party officials to highlight government’s shortcoming and bring the masses up to speed with what they believe was wrong with the country and how the government has failed in their eyes.

Comments

comments