Will not tolerate corruption of single rupee in Sindh: Bilawal Bhutto  

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he would not tolerate corruption of a single rupee in Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

He was speaking to Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Member of the National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bux Mehar.

The PPP chairman discussed the political situation in Ghotki with the two lawmakers besides being briefed on anti-corruption and commerce ministry from Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Bilawal Bhutto while warning corrupt elements in the province said that strict against would be taken against all those involved in such practices.

“We will not allow a corrupt person to roam freely in Sindh, regardless of how much influence he possesses,” he said adding that there is no place for corruption in Sindh province.

He said that they would bring the corrupt elements to justice and set an example out of them for others so that no one could ever think of committing such activities.

He further directed the minister to resolve issues faced by the industrialists on priority basis other than strengthening the infrastructure of economic zones across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Ikramuallah Dharejo, on February 19 launched helpline 1414 to fight corruption.

Ikramuallah Dharejo said the Sindh government has taken this step for the betterment of people and now they can report corruption by dialling ‘anti-corruption helpline 1414′.

“The app will help the masses to report complaints against corruption. Elimination of corruption is a top priority of Sindh government,” said Dahrejo, adding that the helpline is being launched in Karachi in the first phase and will be extended to other cities of Sindh later on.

