Sindh govt automates property matters to eliminate corruption

Government of Sindh on Sunday automated the process of property dealings, the initiative aims to empower people from the convenience of their homes and ridding the process of corruption done by the middlemen, ARY News reported.

According to details, No Objection Certificates (NOC), property selling documents and verifications along with registration of the property is now possible sitting in the comfort of your home.

The new system brought in and installed by the department of revenue will also focus on computerizing available data on properties, revenue management and assurance of accessible easy information.

The new system shortened to LARMS is soon to see in Sindh.

The initiative also touts a home delivery system for documents which will charge you an additional fee for the deed.

E-stamp papers are being introduced in the revolutionary step towards eradicating prevalence of fake stamp papers.

