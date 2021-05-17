Web Analytics
Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM’s aide after corruption inquiry divulges his name

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has Monday resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices, ARY News reported.

In a set of tweets he posted earlier today, the PM’s aide said he has resigned ‘owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry’ until his name is ‘cleared up of any allegations’.

Bukhari recalled the real reason behind him stepping down is: “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges”

However, the erstwhile aide claimed, “I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.”

“This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry,” he said.

