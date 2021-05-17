Bukhari resigns as PM's aide after corruption inquiry divulges his name

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has Monday resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices, ARY News reported.

In a set of tweets he posted earlier today, the PM’s aide said he has resigned ‘owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry’ until his name is ‘cleared up of any allegations’.

1/3

My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges .

Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

Bukhari recalled the real reason behind him stepping down is: “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges”

2/3

by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies. I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel,I endorse a judicial inquiry. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

However, the erstwhile aide claimed, “I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.”

READ ALSO: No guarantee Shehbaz will return: govt challenges LHC decision in SC

“This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry,” he said.

Comments

comments