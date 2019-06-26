Bags packed with thousands of bullets seized at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Customs’ officials have seized a bag packed with 4600 bullets and 800 rounds that is reportedly belonging to a passenger who arrives in at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from Dubai, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Airport Security Force (ASF) officials have formed special teams to arrest a suspect who was mysteriously disappeared from the Lahore airport after the recovery of bullets from his bag.

Customs’ officials made the seizure after detection of a huge cache of bullets and empty rounds via scanning machine at the airport.

The officials have immediately started searching for owner of the bags who was apparently fled from the airport.

According to initial information, the bags belong to a passenger who has arrived at Lahore airport through a foreign airline’s flight number 622.

Officials said that the rounds are of long-range and short-range guns used for hunting. However, the authorities are still investigating how the bullet-packed bags reached Pakistan from Dubai despite the presence of scanning machines.

The staff members of the foreign airline were also being interrogated besides Customs’ officers by the security agencies after seizing complete records.

Airport authorities issued directives for registration of a First Investigation Report (FIR) under anti-terrorism acts and other sections.

