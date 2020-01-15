ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized bullets from the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Seven bullets were seized from the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand agency, according to officials.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in her luggage.

Earlier, on Jan 13, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had recovered seven 9mm pistol bullets from the possession of a woman at the Lahore International Airport.

According to official sources at the Lahore airport, the woman was travelling to Jeddah by Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-3737. The bullets were recovered from the bag she had when approached the ASF counter.

The woman in her initial statement said she mistakenly took a bag of her brother while leaving home.

She further added her brother had the license of the weapon that the bullets recovered from her luggage belonged to.

