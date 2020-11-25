Bundal Island project aimed at saving Karachi: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Bundal Island was an important project for Karachi owing to rising issues faced by the city, expanding manifold with the passage of the time, ARY NEWS reported.

“Expansion in the city has caused a rise in pollution,” he said while speaking to media in Lahore adding that the Bundal Island project was aimed at saving the city.

Further speaking over the importance of Ravi River Project for Lahore, he said that the green cover of the provincial capital of Punjab has witnessed a decline by 70 percent, which has caused rising pollution besides water scarcity issues in the city.

“Ravi River Project will save Lahore while Bundal Island would save Karachi,” Imran Khan said adding that the former would resolve water scarcity issues while the latter would save agricultural land.

We will be establishing treatment plants which would clean the water before disposing of in the river, he said adding that six million trees would also be planted in the Lahore project.

Read More: PM Imran rules out complete lockdown, urges public to wear masks

The prime minister said that a comprehensive strategy was also devised for the Bundal Island project and it would help in avoiding disposal of garbage in the sea.

“This will help the fishermen, who would then be able to catch fishes from near the seashore rather than going deep inside due to the sea pollution currently,” he said.

Imran Khan said that both projects would also bring foreign investments in dollars to the country, helping the nation to overcome its foreign exchange issues to an extent.

Comments

comments