Burglars loot 10kg meat, cash from chicken shop in Karachi

KARACHI: What can be called a unique robbery, three burglars looted Rs80,000 and 10 kg of chicken meat from a shop located in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a Close Circuit Camera TV (CCTV) footage available with ARY News, the thieves can be seen torturing the shopkeeper during a robbery bid.

Faces of two robbers can be clearly identified in the CCTV footage, while the third one was wearing a helmet. They looted Rs.80,000 from the shopkeeper and took away 10kg of chicken meat.

Last week, the metropolis had witnessed a very odd tale of robbery in Karachi’s area of Korangi No.5 area.

The robbers upon finding the right chance got inside a house in the locality, three defenseless women were inside the premises whom they took hostage.

The burglars got busy with the looting and had gotten their hands on all the valuables inside the house.

One of the women from the three shouted out and forbade them from entering claiming that her husband had died recently and she was in mourning and according to Islamic values and traditions she was not to see another man till a set period of time.

Upon hearing this, the robbers had an instant change of heart and they left all the valuables they had carefully acquired and left the house, asking the women to pray from God so that he may ease their predicaments.

