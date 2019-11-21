KARACHI: A video showing a man shooting a couple of stray dogs sitting near his car in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi has gone viral.

In the video, the man, whose identity couldn’t be ascertained, can be seen trying to shoo away dogs sitting near his vehicle. When they didn’t move and instead starting barking at him, a panicked man fires at them.

According to a report by Sindh health ministry, over 92,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh including Karachi thus far this year.

The increasing deaths from dog-bite incidents in the Sindh province have forced the provincial government to launch a campaign against stray dogs.

The decision was taken from the provincial local government department on Thursday. The project named ‘War against stray dogs’ will emphasize on training staffers of the local councils to capture and sterilize the stray dogs.

Several non-governmental organizations will also be part of the project and would provide funding and technical assistance required for the campaign.

Divulging details of the project, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh said that the province is going to launch a comprehensive plan against stray dogs.

