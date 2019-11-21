KARACHI: Head of the 10-member medical board Professor Jamal Raza on Thursday announced to perform surgery of the six-year-old child Hasnain Bughio, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, ARY NEWS reported.

On November 18, the provincial government formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and doctors on Thursday morning said that the condition of the child is now stable and he is now removed from the life-support unit. “He is now fed through a food pipe that goes through to his stomach,” said the doctor.

The head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at NICH, Assistant Professor Dr Murtaza Ali confirmed that the child is showing some improvement signs and the surgery would be decided after examination from the board.

Read More: Sindh govt decides to launch ‘war against stray dogs’

Later in the day, the medical team thoroughly examined the child and decided to perform surgery on him. Professor Jamal Raza said that the medical board examined the child and decided to conduct an important surgery on Friday.

“An eye specialist in the team also examined him and hopefully he will be able to see from them,” he said.

The incident has caused an uproar after one of the biggest hospitals in the Larkana district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH), refused treatment to the child and doctors asked the parents to shift him to Karachi, the provincial capital and an area around 450 kilometres far from the district.

Sindh government also decided to launch a war against stray dogs on Thursday, after an uproar over increasing deaths from dog bite incidents.

