Bus plunges into waterway near Gujranwala, 4 dead 9 injured

GUJRANWALA: A bus full of passengers met with an unfortunate accident on Monday while traveling from Gujrat to Sialkot, the crash site has been determined to be near the area of Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

The passenger bus fell into an open waterway near the Yamuna bridge resulting in casualties and loss of life.

According to preliminary reports, 9 people have thus far been recovered from the debris while four passengers have reportedly succumbed to their wounds.

A search is currently underway to recover more passengers, casualties in the incident are feared to escalate.

Earlier in the day, At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a rickshaw collided with a motorbike at Sher wala link road near Chichawatni on Monday.

According to rescue sources, injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni.

In another accident at Gujrat-Mandi Bahauddin Road, two persons were killed and three others were injured.

