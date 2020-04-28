KARACHI: A delegation of Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI)) on Tuesday called on the Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani and demanded to either allow them to bring their buses on roads or announce relief package for them during coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

The delegation led by its President Irshad Bokhari apprised the provincial minister about the problems and issues faced by them due to coronavirus lockdown.

He also demanded of the minister to provide standard operation procedures (SOPs) to them under which they could resume their business activities.

Saeed Ghani said that the government has taken all the measures to save people from the deadly virus. “We could not take any risk that could lead to the spread of the virus,” he said while denying permission to them.

The minister said that the doctors and paramedics are working tirelessly without caring for their lives only to save peoples’ lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 20, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah summoned meeting of the transporters to discuss problems being faced by the transporters amid lockdown.

Read More: Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Awais Shah

President Karachi Transport Ittehad Irshad Bukhari has given the ultimatum to the Sindh government to relax the rules for them in the lockdown within three days.

“We will wait for three days for Sindh government’s decision, after then will park the vehicles on the roads”, Irshad Bukhari was quoted as saying.

The meeting will formulate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the transporters to provide them relief in the lockdown

On March 23, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah had ordered a ban on intra-city as well as inter-city public transport across the province.

Comments

comments