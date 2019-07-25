ISLAMABAD: Business community, termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden and recently concluded tour to United States as most successful in history of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Businessmen hailed the Prime Minister’s prudent vision and determination resetting Islamabad-Washington ties in counter-terrorism, defense, energy and trade.

They said that it would not only help settling many financial difficulties but also project a good image of Pakistan abroad.

While talking to a delegation of investors Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said that US is the largest trade partner of Pakistan.

“We look forward to expanding this relationship for the mutual interest of both countries,” he added.

He said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan re creditable as these would bring the two countries closer and first time United States had acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in peace talks over neighboring Afghanistan.”

He also said that the meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region.

