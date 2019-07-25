I will never disappoint my nation, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he did not bow to anyone and will not let his people bow down before anyone, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“I will never disappoint the nation”, he said while addressing the enthusiastic gathering of party leaders, workers and people at Islamabad International Airport after concluding successful visit to the United States.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad airport after successful visit of United States. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad airport after successful visit of United States. #ARYNews #ImranKhan Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to bring the looters and plunderers of the national wealth to justice.

He said Pakistan came into being on 27th of Ramazan and it is the sole country which was established in the name of Islam.

Imran Khan said the day is not far when the world will respect the green passport and Pakistan will emerge as a great country of the world.

The premier expressed the resolve to rebuild the institutions damaged by the former rulers through their corrupt practices.

He also expressed resolve to make Pakistani nation a great nation by laying the foundation of the country on golden principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said hospitals will be constructed, provision of clean drinking water will be ensured and employment opportunities will be created in the country.

Read more: PM Khan makes stopover in Doha on way back home

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival in Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States of America.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PTI Leader Jahangir Tareen, Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were present at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

Comments

comments