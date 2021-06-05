Protesting traders agree postponing extended business hours till Monday

KARACHI: After holding dialogues with the Sindh government, the traders’ action committee has postponed its decision to extend business hours from today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The negotiations between the Sindh government and traders’ alliance became successful as the protesting businesspersons agreed to postpone extending business hours.

They agreed to wait till Monday regarding the latest order from the provincial authorities after a session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said in a media statement that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been apprised about the demands of the traders. A session of NCOC will be held on Monday and the provincial government will give good news to the traders soon.

He said that complaints of traders will be addressed by the government.

He clarified that markets will be allowed to open till 6:00 pm and the next decision regarding business timings will be taken after the NCOC session on Monday.

Moreover, Commissioner Karachi also announced that commercial activities will be closed at 6:00 pm in accordance with the notification of the provincial home department. He added that a session will be held on Monday to decide on reopening wedding halls and restaurants.

The commissioner said that recommendations for allowing shops to continue businesses till 8:00 pm will be presented before the chief minister.

The traders’ leader said that Nasir Shah assured them that the police and administration will not harass them. They announced that the alliance will go ahead with its announcement of extended business hours if the Sindh government fails to issue a new notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the Karachi traders have announced the resumption of business activities till 8:00 pm from Saturday (tomorrow), defying the Sindh government’s closure orders for markets till 6:00 pm.

The announcement was made by Karachi Traders Action Committee, a new alliance of all traders associations that is formed to make collective efforts against restrictions on business activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also announced to hold protests on roads and streets if the administration and police teams would attempt to mishandle any trader or seal the market. The traders said in a statement that they are ready to fill the jails if the provincial government goes for making arrests but the shops will be opened till 8:00 pm.

