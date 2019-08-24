CM Buzdar inaugurates seven projects worth Rs800mn in Sahiwal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Saturday inaugurated seven mega projects worth Rs800 million including police complaint cell, computerized driving licensing lab and a 15 control room in Sahiwal division, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar launched Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Pakpattan, Okara and Sahiwal.

He also announced three mega projects of Rs1.19 billion including up-gradation districts headquarter hospital Sahiwal as teaching hospital.

The chief minister, upon arrival at circuit house in Sahiwal, inaugurated model cattle market of Chichawatni, reconstruction of Quaid-e-Azam cricket stadium, government boys degree college in Kameer, Municipal Committee office, provision of basic facilities in RHC and project of 60-bed tehsil headquarter hospital in Renalakhurd, read the statement.

He also planted a sapling under tree plantation campaign in circuit house and prayed for success of this campaign as well.

while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card for the three districts, he said that people were deprived of quality health facilities in the past.

Sehat Insaf Card would provide an opportunity to the white collar people to get free of cost treatment facility from the private hospitals in a dignified manner, he added.

More than 2 million people in Sahiwal division would be provided Sehat Insaf Cards, the chief minister said and added that the cards will be given to the all government employees.

