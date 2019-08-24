LAHORE: Provisional Minister of Punjab for Colonies Fayyaz Ul Hassan talking to the media today said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar has proven Prime Minister’s words when he anointed him, ‘Wasim Akram Plus’.

Chohan said that the Chief Minister had undertaken mammoth tasks in the province and seen to it that they are carried out in the best possible manner, ultimately aiding the general populace of Punjab.

The Minister said that CM Buzdar has proven his mettle by leading the biggest province of Pakistan and taking it never before seen heights.

Directing attention towards the former and longest-serving previous Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, Chohan said: “The previous Chief Minister indulged in paying exorbitant amounts to foreign newspapers to run advertorials on his performance, haling him as the ‘best servant of the people’ (Khaadim e Aala).”

Fayyaz Ul Hassan said that Chief Minister Buzdar did not believe in unnecessary hype and praise, he is result-oriented and wants what’s best for the masses, “he does the needful quietly and wants to applauds for his efforts, he is sincere, motivated and driven,” added Chohan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned departments to take effective measures to control the spread of dengue virus in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities of the province.

While issuing directives from Lahore on Saturday, he said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

