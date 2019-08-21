Merit is foundation of Naya Pakistan: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that merit was the foundation of Naya Pakistan and it will be promoted at every level, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by his office, CM Buzdar said this while inaugurating the new examination center of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at Johar Town.

He said that the role of PPSC was pivotal in bringing out talented candidates having a passion for public service. “Only those nations excel who encourage and promote merit-based talent, the chief minister said and added that the provincial government was promoting a merit-based culture and recruitments were being made purely on merit.

Read More: No one is above the law in Naya Pakistan: Firdous Ashiq Awan

He examined the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the candidates. The chief minister expressed the hope that digital information system will help the candidates to seek necessary information and added that the same latest system should also be adopted in other departments.

The four-storey center has been established on an area of 10 kanal with an amount of Rs36 crore. 24 exam halls are set up for around five thousand candidates.

Comments

comments