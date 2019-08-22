Punjab govt to hold Sikh conventions in Lahore, Nankana Sahib: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced that the provincial government would hold Sikh conventions on the eve of 550th birthday anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, the first sitting will be held at Governor’s House Lahore while the next huddle will be arranged in Nankana Sahib district.

The chief minister directed to make best arrangements adding that every possible facility will be provided to the Sikh visitors.

He said, “Rs15 crore has been spent on repair and maintenance of roads in Nankana Sahib and this would facilitate the Sikh pilgrims visiting their holy place.”

He maintained that foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib was a self-evident proof of religious tolerance and harmony as the government of Pakistan was providing all sorts of facilities to the Sikhs and other religious minorities.

Sikh community hails PM Imran Khan's efforts toward Kartarpur initiative

Earlier on June 18, Sikh community had hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts towards religious pilgrimage in reference to his Kartarpur initiative.

Addressing the media outside the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh had hailed Imran Khan’s sincere efforts towards the Kartarpur corridor project.

“The Sikh community living across the world lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving way for Indian pilgrims to visit the Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near Indian border, Singh had said.

