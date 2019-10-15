CM Buzdar reviews anti-dengue arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday reviewed anti-dengue arrangements in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar presided over an important meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park in which dengue outbreak, steps taken for eradication of the mosquito-bourn disease, medical facilities for dengue patients and other issues were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed to continue anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and added to give full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for the treatment of the patients.

“There is no room for any leniency in this regard,” he warned. The chief minister said that there was no justification of agitation by the young doctors as treatment of patients is their fundamental responsibility and strike is unbecoming of the noble profession of doctors, read the statement.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, secretary SH&ME and others attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the total number of dengue cases had reached 31,076 across the country, with 47 deaths this year so far.

According to the health ministry, the tally of dengue patients across the country had jumped over 31,000 with the recent addition of 978 cases, reported during the last 24 hours.

Sources had said, 8,626 patients had been tested positive with dengue fever in Islamabad, 6,833 cases have been reported in Punjab, 5,331 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5,362 in Sindh, 2,843 in Balochistan and 1,355 cases had been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

