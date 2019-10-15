Number of dengue cases in Pakistan crosses 31000

ISLAMABAD: The total number of Dengue cases has reached 31,076 across the country, with 47 deaths this year so far, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, the tally of dengue patients across the country has jumped over 31,000 with the recent addition of 978 cases, reported during the last 24 hours.

Sources said, 8,626 patients have been tested positive with dengue fever in Islamabad, 6,833 cases have been reported in Punjab, 5,331 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5,362 in Sindh, 2,843 in Balochistan and 1,355 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During the current year, 49 deaths have been caused by dengue so far, said sources.

Moreover, at least 144 cases of dengue fever were reported in a single day from Karachi.

After the new 144 cases, the total figure of dengue cases has reached up to 2,140 in Karachi in the month of October, as per the report of the dengue surveillance cell.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the spread of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

