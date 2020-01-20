Usman Buzdar should step aside, his failure not PM’s fault: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need of structural reforms in Punjab government, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to step aside, ARY News reported.

Talking with Kashif Abbasi in his talk show ‘Off The Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that the chief mister’s failure is not the fault of the prime minister. He maintained that CM Buzdar himself is responsible for his performance.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government could not deliver effectively without the support of the provinces.

Raising questions over the performance of the Punjab government, the minister said that they had made promises with the people of change and accountability and good governance during the elections campaign but unfortunately nothing is changed in Punjab.

He maintained that around 62 per cent of the total budget goes to the provinces but they were not delivering appropriately. The minister said that the federal government is doing whatever it can do for the masses.

Earlier on January 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to improve his relations with the allied parties in the province.

According to sources, CM Buzdar had called on PM Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad and briefed him about his negotiations with the allied parties.

Matters of mutual interest, intra-provincial issues, development projects and law and order situation were also discussed in the meeting.

