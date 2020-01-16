PM Imran directs CM Buzdar to improve relations with allied parties: sources   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to improve his relations with the allied parties in the province, ARY News reported.

According to sources, CM Buzdar called on PM Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad briefed him about his negotiations with the allied parties.

Matters of mutual interest, intra-provincial issues, development projects and law and order situation were also discussed in the meeting.

Read More: Federal Minister for Information Technology tenders his resignation

Earlier in the day, leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had tendered his resignation from the post of Federal Minister for Information Technology.

The minister had tendered his resignation and had it dispatched to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan seeking approval.

The minister had requested the prime minister for urgent approval of his resignation.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on January 12, had announced that he was resigning as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

