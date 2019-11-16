CM Buzdar urges world to take notice of rights violations in IoK

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday urged the international community to take notice of the plight of people in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by his officer, CM Buzdar termed the 104-day curfew in occupied Kashmir the biggest tragedy of this century. He said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi-led government was committing worst human rights violations in the held valley.

The chief minister said, “Malicious Indian face has been exposed by depriving Kashmiris of food, medicines and essential items.”

For ensuring sustainable peace in the region it was necessary that Kashmir dispute should be solved according to UN resolutions, he added.

CM Buzdar said that the freedom movement in occupied could not be suppressed by brutalities.

Read More:Indian clampdown in occupied Kashmir enters 100th day: Asad Qaiser

Earlier on November 12, expressing deep concerns over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had said that inhuman curfew and communication blackout continued in the held valley on the 100th consecutive day.

Talking to journalists, Asad Qaiser said that the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir had reached an alarming proportion. Confined to their homes, the residents of the valley were facing acute shortage of edibles, baby food and life-saving drugs, he had added.

