Indian clampdown in occupied Kashmir enters 100th day: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep concerns over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that inhuman curfew and communication blackout continued in the held valley on the 100th consecutive day on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Asad Qaiser said that humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir has reached an alarming proportion. Confined to their homes, the residents of the valley were facing acute shortage of edibles, baby food and life-saving drugs, he added.

He urged the international community over help end the Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir.

The speaker maintained that Pakistan will continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren till realization of their right to self-determination.

Earlier int he day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan will continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his special message had said the Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government had besieged the armless Kashmiri people from last hundred days. He had said innocent Kashmiri children and women were being subjected to oppression by the Indian forces.

The foreign minister had said Kashmiris were unable to get access to the food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley and shadows of death were hovering there.

