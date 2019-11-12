Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan will continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his special message said the Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government has besieged the armless Kashmiri people from last hundred days. He said innocent Kashmiri children and women are being subjected to oppression by the Indian forces.

The foreign minister said Kashmiris are unable to get access to the food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley and shadows of death are hovering there.

He said on the one side, Pakistan is opening the corridor of love and on the other side India is imposing restrictions over offering Juma and Eid prayers in occupied Kashmir. He said the Kashmiris were even not allowed to take out processions of Muharram-ul-Haram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their due and proactive role to get the Kashmiri people rid of the Indian brutalities.

Last week, ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization had expressed concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

During a visit to the Foreign Office, the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also underlined their commitment to continue efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir situation in the ASEAN region.

