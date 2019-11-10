Occupied Kashmir remains caged in on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAWW)

In occupied Kashmir, uneasy situation prevail in the Kashmir valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region, where life remained affected on the 98th day, Sunday in protest against scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting assemble of four or more persons, continue in the territory.

For the first time in the history of Kashmir, the IOK administration disallowed the congregational gathering at the Kashmir’s revered shrine of Hazratbal in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (SAWW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Read More: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor; urges Modi to resolve Kashmir dispute

All gates of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar remain closed for devotees even on Eid Milad, today. Large number of Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) are deployed in the Jamia market and outside to prevent people from entering the worship place.

The communication network, including prepaid phones and internet continue to remain suspended since August 5. Suspension of internet service even at ‘Media facilitation Centre’ in Srinagar has irked media persons, who depend on the facility to file their news items.

Media persons, including working for different local, Indian and international media houses, said that the internet service has been erratic from the last three days at the media centre, which is the only place where they can assess internet.

Read More: AJK president, Imran Ismail discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

Meanwhile, curfew has been clamped in Kishtwar town and adjoining areas of Jammu region while prohibitory orders were imposed in nine other districts of Jammu region in the wake of verdict on Babri Masjid dispute at Ayodhya by the Indian Supreme Court. In Jammu city, all shops and business establishments remain closed and commercial traffic was off the roads. Even private vehicles were also stopped by the police at many places

The Guardian reported that the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) based in Brussels, Belgium, and the British High Commission in Delhi have stated that they were not involved, in any way, in the recent Kashmir visit of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) that was organised by Madi Sharma, a person of Indian origin and a member of the EESC.

Responding to the Guardian’s queries, David Gippini, the press officer of EESC, said that the EESC was not aware of this visit, which was neither organised nor funded by the EESC.

Comments

comments