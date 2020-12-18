By-election for Umerkot’s PS-52 on Jan 18

ISLAMABAD: The by-election for a vacant Sindh Assembly seat in Umerkot (PS-52) will be held on January 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday.

The commission imposed a ban on transfer and posting of officials and uplift schemes until Jan 18.

The seat fell vacant after the death of former Sindh minister Syed Ali Mardan Shah on January 20. The by-poll was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: ECP announces schedule of by-election for Islamabad’s mayor

The ECP has decided to hold by-elections for all vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

The seats include two of the national assembly (NA-75, Sialkot and NA-45 Orakzai) and six of the provincial assemblies (PS-43 Sanghar, PS-88 Malir, PB-20 Pishin, PS-52 Umerkot, PK-63 Nowshera, and PS-88 Gujranwala.

Comments

comments