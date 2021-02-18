PK-63 by-polls: 39 polling stations declared most sensitive

NOWSHERA: In a bid to avert any untoward incident, the district administration has declared 39 polling stations as the most sensitive for the by-polls scheduled to be held in PK-63 Nowshera on 19th of February (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan has established 102 polling stations in the constituency to facilitate 141,934 voters including 79,063 men and 62,871 women.

52 polling stations have been set up for men, 47 for women and three are combined polling stations. Out of the total, 39 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 35 as sensitive. Polling materials have been provided at all the polling stations across the constituency.

Read More: PPP candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch wins Malir by-election

Earlier on February 17, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch had emerged victorious in by-polls for PS-88 Malir constituency, according to unofficial and unverified results.

According to unofficial results of all 108 polling stations, Baloch had secured 24,251 votes as compared to the runner-up, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Syed Kashif Ali who bagged 6,090.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jan Sher Junejo had remained third by securing 4,870 votes, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Sajid Ahmed only got 2,635 votes.

Comments

comments