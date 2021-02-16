PPP candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch wins Malir by-election

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch emerged victorious in by-polls for PS-88 Malir constituency, according to unofficial and unverified results.

According to unofficial results of all 108 polling stations, Baloch secured 24,251 votes as compared to the runner-up, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Syed Kashif Ali who bagged 6,090.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jan Sher Junejo remained third by securing 4,870 votes, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Sajid Ahmed only got 2,635 votes.

Meanwhile, the PPP also clinched the PS-43 Sanghar seat in by-polls.

Read More: PS-88 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh nabbed for disobeying ECP orders

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have congratulated PPP candidates for winning by-polls with a “huge margin” and said that the victory has once again proved the popularity of the party among the masses.

Twenty candidates took part in the by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 Malir. 16 independent candidates also contested the by-polls. The polling started at 8:00 am and ended at 5:00 pm.

The election commission established 108 polling stations including 33 declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 ‘sensitive’.

Haleem Adil’s arrest

The situation in the constituency turned violent after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

Read More: PPP candidate secures victory in PS-43 Sanghar by-poll

The election commission took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.

The authorities warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.

According to ECP’s election code of conduct, public office holders could not visit polling stations, whereas, the politician was consistently visiting different polling stations since 8:00 am today.

Comments

comments