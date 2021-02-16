KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has been arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The election commission has taken strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.

The authorities have warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.

According to ECP’s election code of conduct, public office holders could not visit polling stations, whereas, the politician was consistently visiting different polling stations since 8:00 am today.

The spokesperson added that Sheikh was involved in the violation of the election code of conduct, whereas, police and staff of other polling stations were informed about the situation.

It may be noted here that the central election cell of PS-88 sent written complaint to the ECP regarding the violation of the code of conduct by Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is organising by-elections on two vacant seats of Sindh and one from Balochistan Assembly today.

Strict security arrangements have been made during the by-polls as Rangers personnel are performing security duty outside the polling stations, whereas, police officials are deployed inside the polling stations.

Twenty candidates are taking part in the by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 Malir where a tough contest is expected between Jansher Junejo from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Yousuf Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sajid Ahmed from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Syed Kashif Ali from Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). 16 independent candidates are also contesting the by-polls.

