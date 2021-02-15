PS-88 by-polls: Election material distributed amid tight security

KARACHI: Ballot papers, stamps, stamp pads, un-removable ink and other election material have been distributed among the presiding officers (POs) and staff amid tight security at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office in Malir ahead of by-polls in PS-88 tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

The material was distributed to the election staff under the supervision of the police officers today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed preparations for the forthcoming by-elections in PS-88 Malir constituency in Karachi where 20 candidates are contesting the polls including 16 independent candidates.

33 out of the total 108 polling stations have been declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 declared ‘sensitive’ during the upcoming by-election in PP-88 Malir on February 16

The candidates belonging to the major political parties including Jansher Junejo from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Yousuf Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sajid Ahmed from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Syed Kashif Ali from Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The constituency has a total of 145,627 registered voters including 81,425 male and 64,202 female voters. The election commission established 108 polling stations including 33 declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 ‘sensitive’.

A notification had been issued earlier by the interior ministry regarding the deployment of troops outside the polling stations over the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the notification, Rangers personnel will be deployed in PS-88 from February 15 to 17 in PS-88 and PS-43 outside the polling stations. The polling will be organised in the constituencies of Sindh’s Malir and Sanghar on February 16.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had barred security officials to enter the women polling stations prior to getting permission during the upcoming by-polls in two constituencies of Sindh.

The election commission had also banned usage o mobile phones in the polling stations including polling staff and agents. Under the regulations, only presiding officers (POs) will be allowed to use mobile phones during the election.

The Sindh Assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

