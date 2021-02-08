ECP issues polling scheme for PS-88 Malir by-election

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a polling scheme for the by-election on Sindh Assembly’s vacant seat of PS-88 Malir, ARY News reported on Monday.

The polling will be held on February 16.

As many as 108 polling stations have been set up for the by-poll in the constituency out of which 36 declared sensitive and 33 others were declared highly sensitive.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) has said that all arrangements are put in place for smooth and transparent polling.

The Sindh Assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

