By-polls: Security officials barred from entering women polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred security officials to enter into the women polling stations prior to getting permission during the upcoming by-polls in two constituencies of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

The entry of security officials in women polling stations has been restricted by the election commission. The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that unauthorised men will not be allowed to enter into the polling stations for female voters.

The polling will be held on February 16 in two constituencies including PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar. The election commission also banned usage o mobile phones in the polling stations including polling staff and agents. Under the regulations, only presiding officers (POs) will be allowed to use mobile phones during the election.

In another development today, ECP issued notices to two members of provincial assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the violation of code of conduct of the election campaign in PS-88 Malir.

A notice was also issued to the PPP candidate Muhammad Yousuf Baloch to submit a written response over the violation of election rules. The two provincial lawmakers include Sajid Jokhio and Salim Baloch who have been asked to respond the notices till February 8.

Earlier, the interior ministry had notified troops deployment outside the polling stations during the upcoming by-elections in different constituencies of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

A notification had been released by the interior ministry regarding the deployment of troops outside the polling stations over the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the notification, Rangers personnel will be deployed in PS-88 from February 15 to 17 in PS-88 and PS-43 outside the polling stations. The polling will be organised in the constituencies of Sindh’s Malir and Sanghar on February 16.

Frontier Corps (FC) personnel will be deployed from February 15 to 17 in Balochistan’s PB-20.

In Punjab’s NA-75, Rangers officials will perform security duties outside the polling stations, whereas, the paramilitary troops will be deployed from February 18 to 20 in PP-51.

