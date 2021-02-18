By-polls on NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska to be held tomorrow

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold by-polls at NA-75-Sialkot-IV Daska constituency tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of the coronavirus on August 2.

A tough contest is being expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Syeda Nosheen and PTI’s Amjad Malhi. TLP’s Muhammad Khalil Sindhu and the other seven independent candidates are also running for the NA seat.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters in the constituency is 4,94300. As many as 360 polling stations have been set up out of which 155 are declared sensitive and 25 are highly sensitive.

Read more: PPP announces to support PML-N candidate in Sialkot by-poll

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has announced a holiday in connection with the by-election of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska.

All government offices, including schools and colleges, would remain closed, said a notification issued by the DC.

