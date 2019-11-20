CAA’s air traffic controller forces US army jet to leave Pakistani airspace

KARACHI: A timely intervention by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) air traffic controller (ATC) forced an American army aircraft to return back after it entered into Pakistani airspace without authorisation, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said a US army jet entered into Pakistani airspace without any permission into Pakistani airspace in the Karachi region from Muscat. The pilot of the jet was asked to show the permission letter and the code, but the pilot denied it.

The warning of the air traffic controller forced the pilot to leave Pakistani airspace.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials have informed the higher authorities about the violation of Pakistani airspace.

Last week, CAA’s air traffic controlled had saved a foreign airline en route Muscat from India’s Jaipur from a dangerous accident in the airspace of Karachi Region that lost control following thunderbolt.

Read more: Private airline plane avoids accident at Peshawar Airport

The flight, WY-276, of Oman Air lost his control at the altitude of 38,000 due to lightning strike which suddenly descended it to 36,000 amid bad weather conditions while flying over Sindh’s Chor town.

The pilot of the aircraft carrying more than 150 passengers placed ‘mayday’ call while flying over Sindh’s Chor town after being caught into an emergency situation. Following the mayday call, the CAA’s air traffic controller showed professionalism and guided the WY-276 flight’s pilot which saved the aircraft from colliding in the air with other planes.

Comments

comments