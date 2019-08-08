Private airline plane avoids accident at Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar bound passenger plane of private airline narrowly escaped an accident when its tire busted during landing at Peshawar Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place when a plane coming from Jeddah witnessed tire burst while landing at Peshawar airport. The pilot of the plan showing his outclassed skills got control over the plane.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) immediately called fire tender to avoid any accident. However, all 200 passengers were saved in the incident.

