Private airline plane avoids accident at Peshawar Airport
PESHAWAR: A Peshawar bound passenger plane of private airline narrowly escaped an accident when its tire busted during landing at Peshawar Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.
The incident took place when a plane coming from Jeddah witnessed tire burst while landing at Peshawar airport. The pilot of the plan showing his outclassed skills got control over the plane.
Read More: At least 18 killed as small plane crashes in Rawalpindi
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) immediately called fire tender to avoid any accident. However, all 200 passengers were saved in the incident.