CAA allows airlines to operate 30 pc more outbound international flights

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed airlines to operate 30 percent more outbound international flights from the country amid curbs on flight operations in the wake of COVID-19 situation, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the air transport department of the CAA gave permission to the airlines so that they could take passengers in their outbound flights, that were previously going vacant owing to COVID curbs.

The increased international flight operation would also include cargo flights of the airlines. “We have taken the decision in the wake of a crowd and fewer number of available flights,” the CAA said while commenting on the decision.

On May 02, the CAA issued details regarding the number of reduced international flights in the country in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to details shared by the CAA, Qatar Airways was previously allowed to operate 56 flights in a week, which is now minimized to 11, followed by eight flights allowed to Gulf Air as compared to 35 flights previously in a week.

Turkish Air is allowed to operate three flights in a week as compared to 21 previously while another Turk airline, Pegasus Airline, would operate a single flight in a week contrary to four flights previously.

Etihad Airways was previously allowed 32 flights in a week which are now reduced to six, followed by two flights of Sri Lankan Airways and three flights of Thai Airways as compared to their four and 18 flights respectively previously.

The CAA acting on the directives of the NCOC has reduced international flight operations to 20 percent, bringing down 590 flights operation in a week to 123 flights owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

