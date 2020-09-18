KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned the airlines of strict action over reports of continuous violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and issued a fresh travel advisory, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The aviation authority’s transport wing cited violation of the coronavirus SOPs by airlines despite strict implementation orders from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) forum and issued a fresh travel advisory.

It said that the airlines would ensure the mandatory use of masks by passengers while entering the airport and during flights. “Every passenger will be provided with a mask at the check-in counter by the airlines,” the SOPs read adding that cabin crew would discourage any sort of gathering during boarding and offloading process.

The airlines would be bound to take a picture of all passengers wearing masks during the flight and convey it to the CAA authorities via Whatsapp.

Further, the CAA advisory also directed all representatives of the domestic airlines to reach CAA Air Transport Directorate for a briefing on coronavirus SOPs.

Earlier, the CAA issued fresh SOPs for operating domestic flights within the country amid coronavirus pandemic on September 02.

The new set of the SOPs, issued by the air transport wing of the CAA, witnessed fewer guidelines, 12, as compared to past which saw 26 directives for travelling in the domestic flights as the country has witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases.

According to details, social distancing and wearing a face mask are declared mandatory for the passengers.

The passengers could be dropped before the domestic lounge at the airport, however, no one would be allowed to accompany them. There would be a complete ban on any sort of protocol or meet or greet within the airport premises.

Comments

comments