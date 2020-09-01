CAA issues fresh coronavirus SOPs for domestic flights

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued fresh SOPs for operating domestic flights within the country amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The new set of the SOPs, issued by the air transport wing of the CAA, witnessed fewer guidelines, 12, as compared to past which saw 26 directives for travelling in the domestic flights as the country has witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases.

According to details, social distancing and wearing a face mask are declared mandatory for the passengers.

The passengers could be dropped before the domestic lounge at the airport, however, no one would be allowed to accompany them. There would be a complete ban on any sort of protocol or meet or greet within the airport premises.

The plane should be disinfected before the boarding process and the crew members should use PPE kits, surgical masks and hand gloves during the flight.

Special care should be ensured for food packaging during the flight while washrooms should also be disinfected by flight attendants every time after being used by a passenger.

The notification read that contact numbers and other data of all passengers on board should be obtained for follow-up purpose.

The PPE kits and other material should be disposed-off properly after the flight, the guidelines issued by the CAA read and further added that useable material should be disinfected properly.

The fresh SOPs will remain in place from September 02 to October 31 and would be enforced on all chartered and private flights. All airlines, aircraft operators, ground handling agents would be bound to implement upon the SOPs.

