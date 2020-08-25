Social distancing measures re-imposed as CAA issues fresh travel advisory

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers travelling on national and international flights, re-imposing the restriction on social distancing, which was lifted days back, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The fresh SOPs issued by the CAA would be implemented immediately and would remain in place till October 31. They would be applicable on all domestic, international and chartered flights.

Under the new guidelines, the passengers would not be allowed to change their seats during the flight while boarding passes for international flights would be issued keeping in view a distance of one seat between the two passengers.

The off-duty staffers at the plane would also be allotted seats, keeping in view the social distancing rules.

Three rows will remain empty during any international flight while one row will remain vacant in the domestic flight for medical emergency purpose.

The CAA advisory said that the plane would be disinfected before boarding process takes place and a similar process would be followed for planes leaving for Pakistan from abroad.

Read More: CAA lifts major coronavirus restriction on passengers arriving Pakistan

The captain of the plane would give clearance to the flight after reviewing coronavirus SOPs as all planes should carry N-95 masks, surgical masks and glasses.

The passengers would be bound to fill the health declaration form before the landing of any international flight. The flight attendants would deal with a coronavirus patient keeping in view the precautions.

All people on board the flight including crew members and pilots would be bound to wear their masks during the entire flight.

