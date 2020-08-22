CAA lifts major coronavirus restriction on passengers arriving Pakistan

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday lifted a major coronavirus restriction for passengers arriving in the country after it decided to ease social distancing measures in some cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the CAA has issued a fresh travel advisory regarding coronavirus for passengers arriving Pakistan from abroad.

The notification of changes in the travelling facilities was issued by the air transport department of the CAA and would remain effective till October 31 for both passenger and charter-flights.

Under the ease in restriction, airlines following mandatory requirement of RT-PCR test are allowed to board passengers without following social distancing measures during seating arrangement.

However, those airlines not following the requirement shall ensure social distancing by keeping the adjacent seat vacant. However, passengers having a report of negative PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to the departure will be exempted from seating restrictions.

On Thursday, the CAA has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and international flight operations from within the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Under the SOPs, protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.

The plane would be disinfected before departure and the crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits during the flight.

The airlines will be bound to provide complete detail of the passengers to the airports’ managers and health department officials would perform coronavirus test before entering the plane.

Airlines would be bound to ensure that every passenger had filled the health declaration form before boarding the plane.

They would be bound to wear masks during the entire flight except during the meal-time.

