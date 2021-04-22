CAA answers airline operators’ queries about Pass Track app

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has brought in an application, Pass Track, to collect data of international passengers landing at the country’s airports.

In a reply to the Airline Operators Committee’s letter dated April 16, the PCAA sought to address its concerns and answered a number of its queries about the app.

The aviation regulator explained that minors below 12 years of age, people with disabilities and diplomats are exempted from submitting mandatory data through the app.

In case passengers don’t use smart phones, their agents will have to fill up necessary information on the web portal of the app. All data is to be submitted prior to boarding, which will be checked upon arrival.

Passengers who don’t register themselves on the app should be denied boarding, the PCAA instructed.

It is airlines’ responsibility to ensure pre-boarding registration of passengers having no smart phones or people who can’t use the service, the aviation authority said.

