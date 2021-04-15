Int’l passengers will need to access Pass Track app before travelling to Pakistan

KARACHI: The federal government has launched a modern app, Pass Track, to digitally collect important data of international passengers arriving in Pakistan in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pass Track app developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) under the banner of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Ministry of Health and the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It aims for record keeping of the travellers who are arriving in Pakistan through collecting and maintaining a digital database for their centralised monitoring and tracking.

The mobile-based app will facilitate international passengers to submit and upload their health-related data like mandatory COVID-19 PCR report and other information in compliance with the travel policy amid the pandemic.

The app is declared mandatory to be accessed by international passengers before taking a flight to Pakistan under the national health care policy for COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all passengers travelling to Pakistan besides restricting the travellers to complete requisite information through the ‘Pass Track’ app.

The requirement of the submission of a health declaration form will cease from May 1, 2021, upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through the app.

Comments

comments