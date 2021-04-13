CAA issues new Covid rules, launches app for Pakistan-bound travellers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all passengers travelling to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA.

According to a notification, the CAA has introduced a new measure under which it will be mandatory for all passengers travelling to Pakistan to submit complete requisite information through the ‘Pass Track App’.

The decision was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to streamline data submission. It will also help to keep track of passengers travelling to Pakistan.

Additionally, the requirement of the submission of a health declaration form will cease from May 1, 2021, upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through the Pass Track App.

In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority last week formed a task force to strictly enforce the coronavirus-related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports.

