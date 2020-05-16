CAA finalises arrangements for resumption of domestic flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has finalised arrangements for the resumption of the domestic flights in the country from today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Awareness banners about social distancing have been placed at the Karachi International airport’s domestic lounge. The marks to ensure at least two-meter distance between the passengers have been made visible for the flyers.

Wearing mask has been declared mandatory for the passengers entering the airport, while to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Airport Security Force (ASF) has been issued guidelines, the spokesperson of the CAA said.

Yesterday, Pakistan International Airlines along with private airlines had officially notified resumption of domestic flights starting from May 16 (today).

According to details, the first phase of flight resumption would see 20% flight capacity and will gradually be increased according to the coronavirus situation of the country.

The flight operations would take place at five major airports in the country during phase of resumption.

A total of 68 flights will depart from Jinnah International Airport Karachi while Islamabad airport will see 32 flights depart.

32 flights will take off from Lahore airport while 4 are scheduled to take passengers from Peshawar airport to various parts in the country.

Six flights are also scheduled to fly off from Quetta, Balochistan.

The flights must adhere to all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and must fly with fewer passengers than in normal circumstances.

