CAA bans use of mobile phones at Peshawar airport after video goes viral

KARACHI: Following the video of many passengers coming out of the luggage conveyor belt of the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones by Peshawar airport employees during duty hours, ARY News reported.

The regulation comes after ARY News aired the news about passengers coming out of the luggage vent’s conveyor belt at the Peshawar airport along with the luggage.

According to a notification issued by CAA, the Bacha Khan International Airport (Peshawar) employees will not be allowed to use cell phones during duty hours.

“All addresses are hereby informed that henceforth, the use of mobile phones in the restricted areas i.e. Apron and Lounges etc is strictly prohibited,” reads a notification

“Any non-compliance of the instructions may result in the confiscation of Airport Entry Pass and the matter will be taken up with the higher authorities of the concerned department/ functionary,” the notification further reads.

The chief operating officer of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all managers and officials of the airport in this regard.

Earlier on Sept 5, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday declared a ban on eating Gutka, Naswar and Paan at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

“Strict action would be taken against an employee if caught eating Gutka and Naswar at premises of the airport,” said CAA in a notification.

Comments

comments