CAA imposes ban on eating Naswar, Gutka at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday declared a ban on eating Gutka, Naswar and Paan at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a notification by the CAA, the ban would be applicable for all airport staff including the CAA department.

“Strict action would be taken against an employee if caught eating Gutka and Naswar at premises of the airport,” said CAA in a notification.

Moreover, the CAA has also imposed a ban on loaders for using cell phones within the limits of the Jinnah International Airport.

Earlier in July, the CAA imposed a ban on carrying ‘Naswar’ during a plane journey.

As per details, all Arab countries in the Middle East have included Naswar in the list of narcotics. Following the lead, the CAA and ANF also proclaimed carrying Naswar during the flight as an offense. In the case of noncompliance, strict action will be taken against the offender, the notification read.

